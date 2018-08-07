Retroplay returns

RetroPlay will return to Leighton Buzzard next month and organisers say it will be bigger and better than last year.

The movie, gaming and comic festival will be back at Brooklands Middle School on Sunday, September 9, with the money raised being donated to Kids Out.

The charity, based in Leighton Buzzard, aims to give children positive experiences to support them in the future.

This year, as well as meeting their favourite superheroes, visitors will have the chance see a number of iconic vehicles on display including KIIT and the Back to the Future Delorean.

Retroplay is organised by two local businesses, The Retro Centre and Digi-Steve Photography.

Steve Thewis, owner of Digi-Steve Photography, said “This year’s event will be even bigger and better than last year, we have a lot more going on and more confirmed acts.

“We will also have more food vendors available this year.

“We will have a number of superheroes, Disney characters, movie props, a baby T-Rex, Johnny Five, Hogwarts Express, Retro Games and a chance to meet some special guests including Michael Henbury from Harry Potter, Michael Ballantyne from The Dark Knight, Clem So from Guardians of the Galaxy and Rusty Goff from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“There will also be a themed area to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, and some classic displays for Harry Potter, Gremlins and ET, we will also have Wrigglies Exotic Pets.

“There really is something for everyone.

“We want people to come to the event dressed as their favourite TV character, movie star or comic hero, and really get involved.”

Advance tickets are £5, or £15 for a family ticket, under 5’s go free, tickets will be more expensive on the day.

To book a ticket visit: www.retroplayfestival.com.