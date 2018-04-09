RetroPlay will return to Leighton Buzzard this September and this time they are raising money for Kids Out.

The movie, gaming and comic festival will be back at Brooklands Middle School on Sunday, September 9 for a movie, gaming and comic book themed family fun day.

Visitors will have the chance to meet and greet their favourite superheroes and legendary movie characters, and there will be a collection of iconic vehicles on display including, KITT and the Back to the Future Delorean.

This year RetroPlay is supporting and raising money for Kids Out, a charity based in Leighton Buzzard that aims to give disadvantaged children positive experiences to support them in the future.

Steve Thewis, one of the event organisers, said: “Last year we welcomed close to 1000 visitors and raised £1201,29 for Autism Bedfordshire!

“In order for us to maximise our donation to Kids Out, we’re looking for sponsors. We offer a range of unique opportunities to advertise your business.”

Tickets are £5 and under five’s go free, to book a ticket visit: www.retroplay.com.