Return of the Leighton Buzzard Railway Ale Trail

Real ale lovers are in for a treat.

Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3, sees the return of the annual Leighton Buzzard Railway Ale Trail. Organised this year with the help of the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company, there will be a wide selection of beers and ciders at both ends of the line.

The Engine Shed Bar at Page’s Park will provide an indoor seating area where customers can enjoy a pint surrounded by vintage steam engines, while the Bottom Yard Beer Hall at Stonehenge Works offers an outdoor viewing point to see departing service trains and the collection of internal combustion locomotives.

Beer and cider will be served from around 10.45am at both sites on both days with hourly trains between the two, including extra-special evening trains on the Saturday until 6.15pm.

Hot food and soft drinks will be available in both bars, with free parking at Page’s Park. For those who wish to use public transport on the Saturday, bus D1 will be running regularly to Page’s Park from the town centre and railway station until 5.30pm.

Go to www.buzzrail.co.uk/static/aletrail.html for details and to book.