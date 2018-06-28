Rising costs means parking fee rise for Linslade Canal Festival

The cost of parking at Linslade Canal Festival will be rising from £4 to £5.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 28 and this year is celebrating its 16th birthday. Planning is well underway with 76 traders and demonstrators confirmed alongside 22 canal boats.

A town council report states: “We will be utilising Cedars Upper School for some car parking for guests with disabilities this year alongside Linslade Middle School.

“It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the pressures experienced by the Linslade Middle School car park and provide a better experience for our guests with disabilities.

“To counteract the rise in costs experienced by the event, an increased parking fee of £5 per car is being charged, whilst a fee of £2.50 for disabled parking is being maintained.”