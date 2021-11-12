Road closure as Leighton Road, Stanbridge is heavily smoke logged due to building fire

A number of fire crews have been called to a blaze at a car paint body shop in Leighton Road, Stanbridge this afternoon (Friday).

Beds Fire Service report the area to be heavily smoke logged and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters were called at around 1.25pm to the incident, with four appliances and a water carrier sent to the scene.

A full road closure is being put in place.

A fire service spokesman told the LBO at 2.50pm: "The road is in the process of being closed due to the amount of smoke but we are waiting for the police to arrive on scene. The firefighters are making steady progress in getting the fire under control."