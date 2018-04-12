Rotarians all set to bring May Day Fayre excitement to Leighton Buzzard

Preparations are in the final stages for one of the main highlights of Leighton Buzzard’s calendar – the May Day Fayre.

This year’s showpiece takes place on Monday, May 7 and once again has been organised by hard-working members of the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade.

Rotarians are promising lots of fun and games for all the family, with new attractions and the return of popular ones too, with the action split between the High Street and Parsons Close Recreation Ground.

Rotary president Richard Johnson said: “This year we have again organised a good selection of attractions and a new slant on some of the more traditional events and stalls seen previously at the Fayre.

“In the park, our arena events include a very impressive gun dog display team, with a chance to see them close up and personal both before and after their displays.

“This year also sees two other professional arena acts but also some of our local groups performing for the community.

“The Army Air Corps are bringing their Lynx helicopter ,MK Dons will be bringing their portable stadium again, and of course there’s the usual fun fair complete with Dodgems in the park.

“Also for the first time we will be creating a Food Village, with the traditional Rotary BBQ being joined by the Rotary Tea Tent, Caribbean Food and Luxury Coffee, with the whole area also having auxiliary entertainment led by a Luton Steel Band Trio.

“The High Street will boast our normal charity stalls which will take on a fresh look using the blue and white market gazebos, and as usual local groups, like Heath Band and the maypole dancers will be entertaining the crowds at the Market Cross.

“The main fun fair will again provide a focus to the bottom of the High Street and the whole event will be opened at 10am by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Air Commodore Gordon Moulds CBE.

“We look forward to another great community day all in support of charity.”