Royal visit to Leighton Buzzard is a blooming special occasion for Karen and daughter Emma

When Advice Services Manager, Karen Banfield started work as a volunteer at Citizens Advice in Leighton Buzzard shortly after the birth of her daughter Emma, she never dreamt that 24 years later Emma would be creating a special floral arrangement for a royal visit to the advice service’s offices.

Emma Tuohy works at Adrienne’s Flowers in the town and is studying for a City and Guilds in floristry at Shuttleworth College.

(L-R) Adrienne Lowther (owner, Adrienne's Flowers), Emma Tuohy, and Karen Banfield (Advice Services Manager, Citizens Advice LL)

When owner Adrienne Lowther was asked by Citizens Advice to provide a flower arrangement and a gift of a posy to be presented to Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal during her recent visit, Emma was delighted to be involved.

Her mum started volunteering for two mornings a week at Citizens Advice in 1995 as she missed being part of a team after giving up full-time work to have Emma. Two years later she took up the part-time paid post of Money Adviser, and then started in her current role of Advice Services Manager in 2008.

Karen said: “Throughout those years, Emma has often popped into the office, having been to school in the town, and it’s true to say that Citizens Advice has been a big part of her life as well as mine. As soon as she heard about the royal visit she was so excited and having the opportunity to work with Adrienne on creating the flower arrangements for the day has been an amazing experience, and very special for her and for me.

“On behalf of everyone at Citizens Advice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Adrienne for her generosity in kindly donating the flowers and her time for the royal visit. We really appreciate her support and the posy and arrangement were absolutely beautiful.”