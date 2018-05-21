Royal wedding is right up their street for residents of Waterloo Road, Linslade

The community-spirited residents of Waterloo Road in Linslade don’t need much persuading to put on a street party.

Patriotic neighbours turned out in force on Saturday to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Waterloo Road street party. Photo courtesy of Steve Hickman (stevehickmanphotoart@outlook.com)

It follows a similar shindig when Harry’s brother Prince William tied the knot in 2011, and also in 2015 when the street commemorated the 200th anniversary of the Duke of Wellington’s victory at the Battle of Waterloo.

The fun got underway at 2.30pm and include a drum workshop, live bands, bouquet tossing in the park, best decorated house competition, fancy dress, cupcake competition and a sit down communal meal.

Resident Fiona Phillips said: “A group of neighbours organised it and it was a really good day. There was 200-250 of us.

“The highlight was so many people attending and the street really pulling together. The band was super, we had a cupcake competition and bouquet throwing in the park and we finished everything with a quiz.”

Waterloo Road street party. Photo courtesy of Steve Hickman (stevehickmanphotoart@outlook.com)

