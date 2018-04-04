Royalty chosen for carnival duties in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard’s carnival court was chosen at the annual selection disco held at the Royal British Legion club.

The winners were (left to right in photo) Princess Maiya, Senior Princess Nicole and Princess Alannah.

Nicole Janes is Year 6 home educated, both Maiya Holmes and Alannah Moffatt attend Brooklands Middle School in Year 5.

The selection disco was attended by 19 entrants, plus a few non-entrants. All these were Year 4-8 girls, so the judges selected a Senior Princess and two Princesses.

The carnival committee will be reviewing the selection procedure before 2019, and options being considered include holding the selection disco on a Sunday afternoon to make it easier for the younger ages to participate without conflicting with school nights.

A spokesman said: “We are grateful to the British Legion Club for hosting the disco, to Rebecca Marsala Flowers for the posies, Tesco for goodie bags and Perfect Parties for balloons and the LBO for publishing the entry form.”

The princesses will take pride of place on the Carnival Royalty float in the procession on July 14.

The theme for this year’s carnival is Myths, Magic and Legends.