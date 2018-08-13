Run 5k with Leighton Fun Runners to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Leighton Fun Runners are organising a 5k race on Sunday, September 30, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

The club chose the charity that is dedicated to finding a cure for brain tumours after it was nominated by members.

A spokesman for the club said: “We try to choose local charities to support and Brain Tumour Research was nominated as it is based in Milton Keynes. Brain tumours are indiscriminate, they can affect anyone at any age.”

The race, which starts at 9.30am, will begin and finish at Cedars School and will go around Tiddenfoot pit and take in the canal. Anyone over 13 can take part in the race, it is £13 for unaffiliated runners and £11 for affiliated runners, all finishers will receive a medal.

Visit www.racesonline.uk/race-entry/leightonfunrunners/ to enter online.