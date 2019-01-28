Rushmere Park’s new payment machine temporarily turned off due to delays at peak times at Heath and Reach site

A new payment machine aimed at speeding up the process of motorists exiting Rushmere Country Park has been shut down for the time being as it was causing delays at peak times.

The machine was installed at the Heath and Reach park’s main entrance/exit in December giving visitors the option of payment by bank card or mobile device - meaning the public no longer needed the exact £3 in change, unless paying with coins.

Rushmere Country Park new machine

But now the charity The Greensand Trust, which runs the park on a not-for-profit basis, has turned off the machine as it asks the manufacturer to streamline the technology to speed up the payment process.

A spokesman said: “We installed a new payment machine in mid December to allow payment by card and cash at the Rushmere exit barrier. This sits alongside the exiting machine which takes payment by cash, the annual Greensand parking pass and tokens which can be bought at the Visitor Centre.

“We found that during our peak periods, such as the Saturday morning parkrun event, the new machine was causing delays as visitors were required to complete a number of stages when choosing to pay by cash or card taking longer than we would have liked.

“As a result we called in the manufacturer to re-visit the payment process and closed the machine while this was undertaken.

“A possible solution to speed things up is to make the new machine for contactless card payments only – this will remove several stages in the process and speed up exit. Cash payments can still be made using the second machine.”

Revisions are currently being tested and it is anticipated the machine will be back in action shortly.