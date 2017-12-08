Santa WILL be steaming into Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway on Sunday for Christmas fun!

LBO readers may have seen a Tweet on behalf of the Narrow Gauge Railway crying out for volunteers to help with Father Christmas’s visit to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday (December 10), but we can confirm that everything’s Ho, HO’K.

The LBO can confirm that Father Christmas will be meeting the boys and girls of Leighton Buzzard at Pages Park station as two heroes have come forward in the railway’s hour of need - thankfully no last minute reindeer flights to the North Pole to find emergency elf volunteers were needed!

The railway staff had been “desperate” but the roster co-ordinator for the Narrow Gauge railway confirmed: “We’ve got Santa covered for this Sunday.

“Two lovely members (of the railway) have stepped up at the last minute.

“Santa will be there all day waving the train off from Pages Park and when it comes back, Santa will be there and the children can go and see him and receive a present!”

He is also visiting tomorrow (Saturday, December 9), as well as on December 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 24.

Christmas magic. Locomotive Doll in the snow.

Children up to 12 years old will receive a present from Santa after all the family enjoy a 25 minute steam train ride from Pages Park to Leedon and back. For the grown-ups, free seasonal refreshments will be served.

New this year are special extra “Santa After Dark” trains on Saturday, December 16 and Saturday, December 23, with Santa and entertainers on the train, and free hot chocolate (alcoholic option for adults).

The Buzzrail Café will also be open this winter for those wanting something more and the shop will be well stocked with ‘Thomas’ and other products to help you with present hunting.

Please book tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway is a non-profit charitable organisation that is run and managed by volunteers, dedicated to the preservation of the town’s historic railway since 1967.

They were awarded the prestigious ‘The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service’ in 2017 for ‘50 years of conserving England’s industrial railway heritage’, and this year also marks the centenary of two of their World War 1 locomotives.

The Tweet was posted by Community Action Bedfordshire, a voluntary and community sector support organisation, who wanted to help the railway.

Fee-free booking online at www.buzzrail.co.uk

The railway is also looking for more volunteers this Christmas. Email: station@lbngrs.org.uk