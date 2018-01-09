School shows its support to family of Linslade boy killed in train tragedy

A Linslade school raised over £1,000 in a single day in memory of a former pupil who tragically died days before Christmas.

14-year-old Matthew Humphreys, from Linslade, died on December 14, 2017, after he was struck by a train near Leighton Buzzard Railway Station.

A fundraising page set up in his memory has amassed over £8,000 and it received a significant boost last week with over £1,000 raised by Linslade School who held a non-uniform day shortly before Christmas.

Headteacher Kate Smith said: “Matthew left Linslade back in the summer of 2016 and we were incredibly sad to learn of his tragic accident.

“We had been contacted by a number of families who had been touched by the news and wanted to pass on, through us, just how devastated they had been too.

“It had always been our plan to use our Christmas jumper day on the last day of term to raise money for charity. Once the Just Giving page had been set up in Matthew’s memory, there was really only one focus for us as the pupils and staff desperately wanted to do something practical to help.”

Donations came pouring in from pupils, their families and members of staff. According to Mrs Smith, some pupils had even emptied their piggy banks to find additional money while others emptied their pockets to find loose change.

Mrs Smith added: “There was a real sense of wanting to show we cared. We were delighted when we broke the £1,000 mark for donations and are so grateful to everyone who supported us.”

Karen Wigg, a friend of Matthew’s family and organiser of the fundraising page, was deeply moved by the large donation.

She said: “The kindness from the school was unbelievable. I had a message from a friend who works there about what they were doing but when £1,000 appeared, I was just flabbergasted!”

See www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karen-wigg.