Schoolboy helps to keep Edlesborough tidy

A ten-year-old boy from Edlesborough has been praised on Facebook after he did a litter pick in the Easter holidays.

George Murden, from Edlesborough, decided to clean up the rubbish by the stream at the end of Summerleys, where he walks his dogs after he noticed that there was a lot of rubbish there.

George picked up litter near the stream in Edlesborough

But his mum, Lucinda Murden, has added that it is not just her son that has been litter picking by the stream or the village.

She said: “We walk our dogs by the stream and during the school holidays George was coming with me and he noticed that there was quite a bit of rubbish there so he decided to clean it all up.

“He got his litter pick, that he bought from a charity shop, and some bags and filled three bags with rubbish.

“It is great that people have been praising him on Facebook, but he is not the only one, a few days later, we saw a couple down there doing the same thing, and a lady commented online that her son had been out picking up rubbish as well.

George and his friend picked up litter in Edlesborough

“I think it’s great that people are doing their bit to keep the village tidy.

“George also went there with his friend and they collected more rubbish, in general Edlesborough is quite clear of rubbish so I think there are a lot of people who do the same thing.”

George filled three bags with litter when he picked litter near the stream in Edlesborough