Schoolchildren tell Christmas story beautifully

A school’s headteacher has thanked everyone for their help during the recent bad weather and praised the pupils for their wonderful nativity performances.

Della Peacock, the headteacher at St Michael’s C of E Combined School in Stewkley, said in her newsletter to parents: “I was delighted by the sensible approach your children have taken during this period of extremely cold weather.”

She added: “Your understanding was much appreciated.”

The head then went on to praise the children for their performances in their nativity plays. She said: “Well done to all our foundation children who performed in front of a packed hall.

“They looked amazing in their costumes and all the smiles on their faces told us how much they were enjoying themselves.

“I always love watching the nativity as it makes me feel Christmas is only around the corner and this year our foundation children made the story very special.

“It is their first Christmas with us and as I think back to September, I can’t believe how they have grown up and become such a super group of children.

“Thank you to all the foundation class teachers who put together a wonderful performance for us to enjoy.”

The Year i and 2 pupils performed Whoops-A-Daisy Angel and Della added: “Our Year 1 and 2 children sang, danced and entertained us brilliantly. I was sitting at the back of the hall and could hear every word every child said.

“They put on a confident and well-rehearsed production telling the message of Christmas in a different way. We all wanted Whoops-a-Daisy to do something right and, of course, she finally did.

“The children clearly loved the story and smiled throughout it, which is how it should be.

“Thank you to all the year 1 and 2 staff who worked so hard with the children so that they could entertain us so confidently.”