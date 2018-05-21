Scorching May Fayre is biggest in Leighton-Linslade’s history

The Leighton-Linslade May Fayre is firmly putting the town on the map, as a record-breaking 20,000 plus punters flocked to the festival for fun in the sunshine.

Rotary Club chairman, Richard Johnson OBE, praised the “absolutely phenomenal” crowds for making the day an overwhelming success, with visitors enjoying new sights and old favourites.

Cheque presentation to the NSPCC

Residents from nearby and guests from further afield helped to raise £11,000 for the Rotary Club to put towards its ‘Yes We Can’ disability sports programme, as well as the club’s other projects, which include the Christmas activities in the town, and funding an English teacher for a school in Laos.

Richard said: “This year without a doubt had record figures - and I appreciate that that also had something to do with the weather capturing people’s imaginations.

“The next big thing is that we know of certain charities that sold out relatively early when running their stalls.

“One we know was Leighton Buzzard Mencap who were running a tombola.

“The Leighton Buzzard Brewery Company also had a beer tent in the food village and they had sold out by three o clock - it was fantastic for them.

“Air Commodore Gordon Moulds CBE opened the fayre, and it was particularly good that his visit coincided with the air cadets doing a display, as he obviously has an affinity with them.

“He also had a good relationship with the army air corps and they were teasing each other - their group being the army as oppose to the RAF.”

Another special May Fayre moment saw the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club present a cheque to the NSPCC for £2,000, making an overall donation total of £30,000 since the club began helping the charity in 2004.

Richard would also like to thank Tom Smith Fairground, who always make a “substantial” donation each year to help the Rotary Club’s projects, meaning some of the money that punters paid for the fairground rides goes to charity.

Richard concluded: “Next year is going to be the 30th anniversary of the May Fayre and we are going to make it as special as we possibly can.

“John Cove, who is on the MK Dons board of directors came down for the fayre, as they had a portable stadium with our ‘Yes We Can’ Disability Football Team playing the MK Dons Disability team.

“John came across and asked if we were doing anything special for our 30th - he didn’t promise anything but it was nice of him to ask!”

Richard would like to say a big thank you to everyone who visited the fayre and helped raise money for charity.