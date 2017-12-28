Second flood in a fortnight causes closure of Leighton Buzzard Library again

Leighton Buzzard Library has been shut due to flooding for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Central Beds Council announced today (Thursday) that the building had once again been closed – but it is unclear at this stage if it is due to the heavy rain of recent days or linked to the previous closure in mid-December which was due to a leak in newly installed pipework.

In a message shared to the LBO’s Facebook and Twitter accounts by CBC, a council spokesman wrote: “We have made the decision to close Leighton Buzzard Library until Tuesday 2 January due to a flood.

“The first floor will be open next week for the return of books and so that the computers can still be used. The theatre box office will be open as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The LBO has asked for further clarification on the damage, and what areas will be shut/for how long, and is awaiting more detail.

In mid-December the leaky new pipework caused the building’s closure for a day, but the theatre’s bar and lounge area were closed for longer for repair work. An evening screening of The Death of Stalin also had to be cancelled.

Water from the lounge had spread to the box office, workroom, corridors and adult training room. There was also damage to pipework, ceiling tiles, furniture, carpets, decorations and IT equipment.