‘Shelter saved my beloved Honey Bee from death’s door’ says Leighton Buzzard dog owner

A relieved Leighton Buzzard dog owner is asking for donations to a Luton animal shelter after it saved her beloved staffie ‘Honey’ from death’s door.

Sophie Day, 25, was devastated to discover that she would have to pay £500 for a life-saving operation to remove an infection from Honey’s uterus or take the heartbreaking decision to put her down.

Honey before her operation with a swollen tummy.

However, with Sophie unable to afford the money, the kind staff at Heath and Reach Vets rallied together to save her pooch and called shelters across the county, with Luton’s Animals at Risk able to help .

Sophie said: “The vets told me that Honey had pyrometra and that if she wasn’t operated on asap she would have no chance of survival, as it would burst and cause sepsis.

“I was sobbing my heart out. The vet told me to sleep on it and ring them the next day to let them know my decision.

“As I didn’t have the money I would have to put Honey down, so I took the night off work and slept by her side.”

Honey is a treasured family member - 'like having another child' - and enjoys cuddles and belly rubs.

However, when Sophie arrived at the vets in the afternoon, a staff member came out to her car and said they had been trying to get hold of her.

They had called Animals at Risk shelter, who as an organisation couldn’t help, but the owners could pay for the operation with their own money.

Sophie said: “The vets were already prepping the theatre. My ‘Honey Bee’ was being saved! I’m just so grateful for what everyone’s done. I never expected anything like this.”

Sophie is now hoping to raise £500 for the shelter and is asking for donations to help their cats, such as blankets, toys, and food. To give items, call Sophie on 07583624949 or message ‘Sophie Subsey Shannon’ on Facebook.

Honey and Annalise

>justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sophie-day-1?utm_term=Mm8qqbM2b