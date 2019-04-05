Shouting loudly about a replacement Town Crier for Leighton-Linslade!

Oyez, oyez! The search for Leighton-Linslade’s new Town Crier is over with the appointment of Chris Morgan to the voluntary role on a trial basis.

The town council invited applicants to come forward during March, but once the deadline had passed on Sunday they found themselves with a disappointing response.

Outgoing Town Crier Peter Hailes

The lack of sufficient suitable candidates meant a cry-off, planned for April 13 at the Market Cross, was cancelled.

Chris’ application was reviewed by council officers and he was deemed as suitable for the role.

On Friday, a town council spokesman told the LBO: “Whilst applications were few, the town council is delighted to announce Chris Morgan has been appointed to the voluntary role for a trial period during 2019.

“Over the coming year, Peter Hailes (the outgoing Town Crier) will be supporting Chris, offering tips, hints and some inside knowledge of the role. We look forward to working with Chris over the coming months and seeing him cry at our events throughout the rest of 2019.”

Upon hearing of his success, Chris said: “It’s a real honour and privilege to be working alongside Peter Hailes in the coming year as Town Crier for the parish.

“I’m delighted with the outcome of the auditions and very keen to get started at the Big Lunch opening in June. It’s great to become a part of the town history and culture in this way and I hope to continue the role for as many years as possible.

“I applied mainly because of my loud voice which has always been a bit of a blessing and a curse! I work as a customer services agent so really enjoy speaking with and getting to know people.

“I’m also a bit of a frustrated actor having done a bit of singing and amateur dramatics in my younger years.

“Thanks to everyone at the council for this tremendous opportunity.”