Show you CARE by learning how to help

A first aid charity wants more people to be aware of the importance of defibrillators in saving lives.

Up to seven out of 10 people who suffer a cardiac arrest could survive if they are treated with a defibrillator inside the first five minutes – but 55 per cent of people in the east of England have no idea where their nearest life saving equipment is, according to new research by St John Ambulance.

The statistic is revealed as the first aid charity warns that despite more than 30,000 people experiencing cardiac arrests in the UK every year, we are lagging way behind other countries when it comes to knowing how to treat them.

With 80 per cent of out of hospital cardiac arrests occurring at home, the charity has launched its C.A.R.E. for a Heart campaign – four steps to learn in advance, to give people the best chance of survival.

C – Closest defibrillator (know where it is); A – Arrest (be ready to spot the signs of cardiac arrest); R – Resuscitate (know how to resuscitate using CPR); E – Early defibrillation.

Visit www.sja.org.uk/care for videos explaining more:

