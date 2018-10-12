Sign up to Edlesborough Halloween 5k Fun Run and help buy new playground equipment

Organisers of The Great 2018 Edlesborough Halloween 5k Fun Run are encouraging people to sign up to the event to help raise money to buy playground equipment for Dagnall Rec.

Spaces are still available for the event at Edlesborough Green at 1pm on Sunday, October 28.

The Great Edlesborough 5k Fun Run from a previous year

There is a suggested donation of £10 for adults and £5 children, there is also a 1k fun run for little ones which is £2, all money raised will go towards helping Dagnall Village Hall Committee buy new equipment for the recreation ground.

Trisha Owens, organiser of the Fun Run and chairperson of the committee said: “It will be a great day and people always have a fun day at the 5k run, there will also be food, a BBQ and a raffle as well.

“The money raised will go towards new equipment, like a slide, climbing frame, roundabout.

“Unfortunately, earlier this year some of the equipment at the rec failed the safety tests so it was removed and it has not been replaced, we are trying to raise money to buy new playground equipment for the children of the village.

“There are still places left but you must register, we won’t be able to accept runners on the day, we also need volunteers and marshalls to help on the day, call 07762151364 or email Edlesboroughrunners@hotmail.com to register.”

If you would like to make a donation towards buying new playground equipment go to: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/dvhplay/