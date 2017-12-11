Significant snowfall in Leighton Buzzard delights many, but causes widespread disruption for others.

Leighton Buzzard has been turned into a winter wonderland, but while many have been out enjoying the snow, it has also caused widespread disruption.

Arriving in the early hours of Sunday morning, the snow gave families the chance to chill out in the wintry weather, but it also proved challenging for those with organised events, or who needed to travel in treacherous conditions.

Ruby Brench, aged 5, at the Christmas tree in Leighton Buzzard high street

Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway’s Santa Special trains were cancelled yesterday with a spokesman saying: “It’s the first time the weather has stopped our trains in 50 years! We will be contacting all pre-booked customers during the coming few days to advise of rebooking and refund options, so please bear with us.”

And the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club’s Santa float trip to the Brooklands area was put on ice, although he is aiming to try again on December 19.

Staff at Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach had to close down the site yesterday too with the Christmas Crafts and Curios event and a planned performance by the Heath Band a victim of the weather.

Bedfordshire Police said it had received a large number of calls about collisions across the county and that a number of roads were blocked due to the weather. This included Heath Road near Sandy Lane due to a dangerous tree.

Neville Styles says his chickens weren't impressed

Emergency services were also called to a car in a ditch at 4.40pm on Sunday on the A4146 between Galley Lane, Great Brickhill, and Stoke Road, Stoke Hammond.

And today, the majority of schools in the Leighton Buzzard have been closed, although some lower schools and nurseries have managed to stay open. Check out the list here https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/webApps/SOS/



Send you snow photos and snow stories to news@lbobserver.co.uk

Oscar Smith enjoys the fun!

Jane Hill's rabbit Jack enjoying the snow for the first time

Photographer Natalie J Watts captured this image of All Saints Church (www.nataliejweddings.com)

Daniel Phelan photo of Vicarage Road, Linslade