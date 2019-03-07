Sinkhole water leak in Linslade should be fixed today but road investigation will take longer

Anglian Water engineers hope to have a water leak at the scene of the sinkhole in Linslade’s New Road fixed within the next few hours, although investigations into the large void will take longer.

The 8ft deep chasm was discovered yesterday afternoon as police closed the road to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

A map showing the closed off area.

This morning Central Bedfordshire Council contacted the LBO and informed the newspaper that Anglian Water engineers had been on site since yesterday evening (March 6), and that they were waiting to receive a report.

It has now emerged that there is also a water leak within the area of the hole.

Anglian Water expects the leak to be fixed this evening (March 7) but it is still investigating the cause of the hole.

A section of the road remains closed.

The hole being investigated. Photo:Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a leak on New Road in Leighton Linslade. There is no interruption to customer’s supply and the repairs to the pipe are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

“Our team is also working with the council and the local Highways Agency to investigate a hole that has appeared on New Road. In order to ensure the safety of local residents and road users, the road has been closed whilst investigations and repairs are carried out.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we investigate the matter.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “We have been informed by the Anglian Water that only a section of the road is closed and another part is under a one-way restriction. Please see the illustration below to show you where the closure is and the one-way system.

The void in New Road, Linslade. Photo: Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team

“They have said that there may be some difficulty accessing the B&B by car but other than that they have not been made aware of any further impact.”