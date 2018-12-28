Sit back (or stand up) for relaxed performance of Robin Hood panto at Milton Keynes Theatre

A trip to the theatre should be special. A trip to the theatre to see a pantomime should be very special.

But for some people, it can be a challenge. Any child or adult, who finds the whole experience of going to see a show confusing or stressful, can be put off by the strangeness

Robin and Friar Tuck

of it.

And sadly, they often miss out on the fun that other people take for granted.

That’s why Milton Keynes Theatre is hosting a relaxed performance of this year’s hugely popular pantomime, Robin Hood on Wednesday, January 9 at 1pm.

While the performance is open to everyone it provides a particularly friendly and inclusive environment for people with autism, learning disabilities or dementia as elements of the production are adapted to reduce anxiety. The house lights in the auditorium will stay on low and sound levels will be adjusted.

For anyone who is overwhelmed during the performance and needs to take a break, a designated quiet ‘chill out’ area will be provided and it doesn’t matter if someone needs to go

walkabout for a while.

The theatre staff are given training so they have an understanding of the needs of the audience and each and every one of the Robin Hood cast is not only aware of how

differently this audience may react but also ready to make it a really fantastic show.

It’s also an opportunity for families and carers of children and adults with additional needs to get out and enjoy the show together, something that many rarely get the chance to do,

comfortable in the knowledge that their fellow audience members understand why their child might suddenly make an involuntary noise or movement.

If ever there were a time of year or type of show that should be accessible and welcoming to everyone, this is it. Robin Hood, the relaxed performance on Wednesday, 9 January at

1pm.

Call Access Bookings on 0800 912 6971 for more information.

Robin Hood is at Milton Keynes Theatre until Sunday, 13 January. Box office: 0844 871

7652 or visit: ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes