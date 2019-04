Police have confirmed that no-one sustained any serious injuries in a six-vehicle crash on the Leighton Buzzard Bypass yesterday (Thursday).

The April 11 incident took place at around 5.30pm.

Accident

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving six vehicles on the A505 Leighton Buzzard bypass, near the Grovebury Road roundabout. Officers attended, as did an ambulance as a number of people sustained minor injuries.”