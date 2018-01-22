‘Smishing’ scam sends fake NatWest messages

Action Fraud is warning people not to be duped by fake text messages claiming to be from NatWest after the cyber-crime reporting centre received new reports of text message fraud.

This sort of scam, which is known as ‘smishing’, sees the scammer using specialist software which alters the sender ID on the message to send a message claiming to be from a trusted organisation or person.

The message is then added to any existing message thread from the organisation and can then dupe the recipient into believing it is a legitimate message.

These latest cases of ‘smishing’ often claim to be from a member of NatWest’s security team and ask recipients to login to their account using a link to an exact replica of the NatWest website.

It then asks for sensitive information, including full name, address, contact details, PIN and debit card numbers to defraud the victim. Action Fraud, states that the fraudsters have been targeting victims, regardless of who they bank with.

They have also noted that some victims have also received calls claiming to be from NatWest after receiving such messages.

Action Fraud said: “A genuine bank or organisation will never contact you in this way. Only give out your personal or financial details to use a service that you have given your consent to, that you trust and that you are expecting to be contacted by.”