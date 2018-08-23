Some of the best-ever GCSE results at Cottesloe School in Wing

Students and teachers at The Cottesloe School in Wing say they are celebrating a tremendous set of GCSE results.

The school continues to go from strength to strength and this year’s results are some of the best-ever, with 83% of pupils achieving a pass in English, and 77% achieving Maths.

Toby Pollington and Will List who both achieved excellent grades at Cottesloe

Indeed, there has been a significant increase in the number of pupils achieving both English and Maths.

Andy McBurnie, headteacher, said: “I would like to pay credit to the hard work and high aspirations of students and staff; I am thrilled for the students who thoroughly deserve their results.”

This is the first year of the newly reformed GCSE grades in most subjects, and pupils and teachers have risen to the demands and challenges of the new GCSEs.

There were an impressive number of grades 8s and 9s and many outstanding individual performances. Under the new GCSEs only 2% of pupils will be awarded grade 9. Achievements of particular note were:

Chelsea Isiekwe achieved 5 grade 9s

Joe McNicholas: 4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s

Ruby Barratt-Hayes: 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 7s and 2 grade 6.

Amelia Fogden: 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

Tom Penhearow: 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 3 grade 6 (plus a BTEC Distinction* in business)

Charlie Baldwin: 2 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s