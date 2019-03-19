Over 100 local musicians and singers performed in a special concert to raise money for Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade (CALL).

Performing together at CALL’s third annual fundraising concert, the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra and the Grand Union Community Choir entertained a packed house at the ‘Last Night of the Proms’ at All Saints Church, on Saturday, March 9.

Special concert to raise money for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade. Photo by Roger Turner

The orchestra was conducted by Dennis Pim and led by Dafydd Billinghurst, while the choir was directed by Susan Cox.

All Saints’ church warden, Nick Clarke, compered and entertained throughout the evening.

An audience of more than 270 people sang along to favourites such as Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia, and were also treated to a special performance by soprano soloist, Elizabeth Camp.

The evening raised a record total of £5,366.

The fundraising night came just a few days after Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the charity’s offices in the town to talk to volunteers and staff.

The Princess Royal is Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux.

Kash Karimzandi, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade said: “It’s been an incredibly special week for us all at CALL and our fundraising concert was a fitting finale to the celebrations.

“We’re extremely grateful to so many people who have supported us in putting on this event, and of course, to everyone who came along to enjoy the evening, which was truly memorable!

“On behalf of CALL’s volunteers, staff and trustees, I’d like to thank everyone who gave their time, the many local businesses who donated prizes for our raffle, and All Saints church for providing such a wonderful venue.

“Many people don’t realise that CALL is a small independent charity, and the amount raised will make a huge difference as we strive to maintain our service for the people of Leighton Linslade and our local villages.”

>For more information about the work CALL does or for advice visit: www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk.

> To donate to Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade text CALL19 £10 (or the amount you’d like to donate), to 70070.