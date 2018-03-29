Spring clean given to Leighton Buzzard by volunteers

How many of you have walked around the town and commented to yourselves about the amount of rubbish deposited in car parks, on the canal towpath, around the supermarkets and along the ‘Black Bridge’ path between Mentmore Gardens, Linslade and Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard?

For several years now, The Friends of Leighton-Linslade In Bloom and Friends of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park have done something about it and combined forces each year to pick up this litter as part of the ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ Spring Clean.

Some of theTiddenfoot volunteers

The planned weekend in early March had to be cancelled because the ‘Beast from the East’ brought snow and icy winds but thankfully the revised date for the litter pick in Tiddenfoot Waterside Park was mild and surprisingly warm so 14 volunteers managed to collect 22 bags of rubbish from the park and its surrounds.

Unfortunately, the ‘Mini Beast from the East arrived before the Sunday when it was planned to litter pick in the town and yet again snow thwarted the plans made by the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom.

Finally, on Tuesday, March 27, seven determined volunteers arrived at the Black Bridge which crosses the canal in Linslade with the intention of collecting the rubbish ending at Grovebury Road.

The worst of the rain was avoided, and 18 bags were filled and deposited by Grovebury Road for collection by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The bags were filled to overflowing with cans, bottles, crisp packets, never mind the range of soggy discarded clothing, a washing up bowl, a broken umbrella and part of a bike.

Why wasn’t the broken wheelbarrow that was stuffed in the hedge found earlier, as it would have helped transport the heavy bags?!

It is most rewarding when one feels that ‘Nature is being given a chance’ and plants are not having to battle with mounds of rubbish which impede the spring growth.

When the Government’s recently announced plans for a returnable deposit scheme for plastic drinks bottles and cans comes into action things might improve but at least the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom will be able to turn some of the rubbish into cash for flowers!

At present, the small band of active volunteers is not big enough to cover the whole of the town, so if you are one of those people who want to do something about removing the litter from areas of the Town that Biffa Operatives do not cover, why not come and join the volunteers? Just contact David Rosie to find out more. davidandjudith.rosie@btinternet.com