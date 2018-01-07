Spring concert will lift the spirits

There’s plenty ahead to brighten people’s spirits after the winter gloom - daffodils, ducklings, daylight, and a spring concert.

The Danesborough Chorus will perform its next concert on Saturday, March 3, at 7.30pm, in St Mary’s Church, Woburn.

This concert will feature four contrasting choral gems composed by Rheinberger, Sullivan (of Gilbert and Sullivan fame), Britten and Tippett, taking the audience on a musical journey from the Victorian era to mid-20th century.

The Danesborough divides into two unaccompanied choirs to perform Rheinberger’s flowing, melodic Mass in E flat, first published in 1878.

Sullivan’s dignified Te Deum Laudamus is a thanksgiving anthem written in 1900 to mark the coming end of the Boer War.

Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb, one of his most popular choral compositions, has almost local connections, having been commissioned in 1943 for the 50th anniversary of St Matthew’s Church in Northampton.

Tippett’s inspired oratorio, A Child of our Time, composed during the Second World War, uses five American spirituals and is reminiscent of Bach’s use of chorales in his Passions.

The choir’s musical director, Ian Smith, said: “It will be a perfect evening for those who relish the emotional power of voices singing beautifully in harmony.”

Tickets cost £20 and £15 (reserved); £10 (unreserved, side aisle); £5 (for under 18-year-olds).

Book by phoning 01908 583460, or visit www.danesborough.org.uk