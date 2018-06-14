St George’s dads and Leighton Town FC development team help raise money for playground equipment

St George’s Lower School held a fun day and football match to raise money for some much-needed playground equipment.

The game took place at Leighton Buzzard Football Club, Bell Close, while there were stalls, and a bouncy castle kindly donated by Sunshine Play.

A PTA spokeswoman, said: “The St George’s team consisted of a fine selection of the school’s dads who played against Leighton Town FC development team.

“The St George’s team played heroically with raptures of encouragement from the children but the Leighton development team proved to be the champions.

“ Leighton Buzzard Football Club kindly donated the use of the football pitch, the clubhouse and a referee, so St George’s would like to say a big thank you, and to the Leighton Town FC development team for being such good sportsmen!

“The school has also been very touched by the generosity of local businesses who have donated.”

Over the past 18 months the PTA has raised £8,460 for playground equipment.