Stanbridge Road’s Co-op sets a date to re-open after it was broken into last month

The Co-op on Stanbridge Road is set to re-open on Friday, April 27, following a five week programme of works to repair the shop after it was damaged during a raid involving a digger last month.

The store is expected to re-open at 10am with food sampling and the first 50 customers to pass through its doors on Friday will receive a £5 Co-op voucher.

The works on the store have included structural repairs, external works including new glazing, new fascia and frontage, and work to re-instate internal space, including electrics and essential tele-communications.

Work was also carried out on to enhance security features, which are designed to deter and disrupt criminal activity, while increasing the likelihood of convictions.

Vendula Mirakova, Store Manager of the Stanbridge Road Co-op, said: “We would like to thank the community for its support, and apologise for any inconvenience caused during our temporary closure.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers back into their Co-op store, and getting back to serving our local community.”

The store will open as normal, from 6am till 11pm, after the re-opening.