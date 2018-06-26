Stay vigilant this summer

Bedfordshire Police are urging residents to remain vigilant with regards to home security.

The majority of burglaries are opportunistic, and a property that presents itself as insecure is more likely to be targeted than one which is properly secured.

In the warmer weather, it is important to take steps not to leave ground floor windows or doors open or unlocked, unless someone is in that room.

The force has a range of advice on its website, and top tips for keeping homes secure over the summer include always close and lock windows and doors when leaving the property, if in the garden make sure windows and doors at the front of the property are secure and do not leave valuables, including car and house keys on display through windows. Police are also advising residents to not advertise being on holiday on social media and to make arrangements to make sure the house appears occupied when they are away.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam, the force’s burglary pursue lead, said: “Tackling burglary is a priority for the force, and we have a dedicated team to investigate such crime and target offenders.

“Unfortunately the good weather we are seeing presents new opportunities for burglars, so we ask that people remain vigilant and conscious that open windows and doors can be very appealing to potential offenders.”