Stewkley Players prepare to step out on to the stage with their latest show

The curtain goes up on Stewkley Players latest production 'Stepping Out' on Wednesday March 20.

The 12 strong cast will be stepping out on to the stage at Stewkley Village Hall for four consecutive nights as they bring their version of Richard Harris' comedy to the stage.

The cast of Stepping Out in rehearsals for their production

Performances take place from March 20 to 23 starting at 8pm each night with doors open from 7.30pm.

Producer Erica McDonald said: "This play has a real “feel good” factor and shows how if you put your mind to something you can succeed.

"I chose this play because I feel, particularly at the moment, we can all do with some light-hearted fun and to forget everything for a couple of hours.

"I encourage everyone to sit back and enjoy the show and leave feeling a lot happier!"

Tickets cost £6 per person and can be booked in advance by calling the box office on 07845 489167 or can be purchased on the door on each of the nights.