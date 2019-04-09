Summer ball in Stewkley to thank charities for their support

A five-year-old girl from Stewkley who was born with a rare and incurable condition, now regularly goes swimming and ballet after undergoing her final surgery to complete her heart to single ventricle.

Lucia Pollard, of High Street South, was born with half a working heart (Double Inlet Left Ventricle) and by the time she was eight months old, she had already had two major heart operations.

Lucia at the hospital

Last year she underwent her final surgery to complete her heart to single ventricle.

Her mum Fiona said: “Lucia was very poorly after her surgery and was in intensive care longer than we had hoped.

“We went home 13 days later only to be blue-lighted back ten days later as Lucia had a huge build up of fluid around her heart and lungs

“But she is doing really well now, she is now an out patient at Oxford John Radcliffe hospital and has surgery at The University Hospital in Southampton.”

Lucia

Lucia, who attends St Michael’s School in Stewkley, has one brother, four-year-old Benjamin.

Fiona added: “Lucia is aware she has a special heart. She is very academic and loves school life, she also attends a musical theatre school on a Saturday and weekly swimming and ballet classes.

“Having half a heart has lifestyle issues such a lack of energy as she has less oxygen in her blood, but she does manage full time school and after school activities, she is incredible.

“Lucia’s surgery is palliative and her long term out look is uncertain, we make memories and make the most of every day.”

Lucia at the hospital

Her dad James and family friends Sam and Paul Mardlin are organising a ball to raise money for Little Hearts Matter, Ronald Mcdonald House Charities and Lucia’s school.

Fiona said: “Ronald Mcdonald Charities provided myself and James with accommodation while Lucia was in hospital as only one parent is allowed to stay on the ward.

“This facility is a life line for parents. Little Hearts Matter is a single ventricle heart condition charity, it is a small charity and doesn’t receive any funding.”

The black tie event will be in Stewkley on Saturday, June 22. They are looking for any businesses who can offer prizes for the auction and raffle.

Lucia

To donate a prize contact Fiona on 07841845145.