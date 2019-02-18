Super ‘Yes We Can’ sports project in Leighton Buzzard wins national Rotary cup

The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade is thrilled to have won a national award in recognition of its life-changing disability sports project.

In a field of 32 community projects across the UK and Ireland, the town’s popular ‘Yes We Can’ scheme was selected as the winner of the Rotary Community Cup 2018/19.

Residents of all ages can enjoy 'Yes We Can' opportunities.

The iniatitive began in October 2017, after the club noticed a lack of sporting opportunities for disabled residents, and has since grown to support seven activities, with pan disability participants as young as five and as old as 60 enjoying weekly activities from fully trained coaches.

Nick Inwards, Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade president, said: “ Bringing home the National Community Cup has sent a real buzz around our club and the fantastic ‘Yes We Can’ project.

“We are so grateful to all our partners for their support and I have been privileged to see the enjoyment on the faces of the participants.

“However, a special mention needs to go to the people of Leighton-Linslade who, by going to May Fayre or the Firework Display, and supporting Santa on his travels, makes ‘Yes We Can’ a reality.

“Please continue to help us help others.”

Archery, football, tennis, lawn green bowls, hockey, dance and swimming are available.

If you would like to support the project, or know someone who would like to join, call 01525 211484.