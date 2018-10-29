Take a look around this stunning £1.75 million farmhouse!

Church Farm is a fabulous Grade II listed country house tucked away in a quintessentially English village.

The property - in Eversholt, one of the prettiest villages in mid-Bedfordshire - is available for £1.75 million through Michael Graham.

The stunning house boasts four reception rooms, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a self-contained annexe.

Originally a Queen Anne-style farmhouse, Church Farm has more than 4,000sq ft of living accommodation, meaning there’s plenty of space for even the largest of families.

The feeling of light and space is accentuated by good ceiling heights in all the rooms and the stunning sitting room is triple aspect with French doors to the garden and an archway through to the garden room.

There is a certain checklist to a farmhouse kitchen and this property ticks those boxes, and more!

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with painted wooden cabinets with oak worktops, a matching Welsh dresser and an island unit with a granite worktop.

No self-respecting farmhouse would be without a utility room or a boot room either, and this property has both. There is also a cellar on the lower ground floor.

Arranged over the first floor are four bedrooms.

One of them boasts four double wardrobes and is currently being used as a dressing room to the dual aspect master bedroom.

A wet-room and a sleek family bathroom are also on this floor.

Two additional bedrooms (one ensuite) are located on the second floor. All fixtures and fittings are contemporary and stylish.

If you need further accommodation or an additional income stream, there is a gorgeous self-contained annexe in the garden with massive Airbnb potential.

A lovely place to live, Eversholt is a picturesque village in mid-Bedfordshire just two miles from Woburn and the historic abbey and safari park.

Quintessentially English, the village boasts a cricket green, tennis courts and a traditional pub: The Green Man is perfect for Sunday lunches by a roaring fire.

If you enjoy the best of both worlds, Eversholt has great commuter links to London with Flitwick railway station three miles away and Milton Keynes station 10 miles away.

Phone 01908 586400 for bookings and information. Alternatively, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-WBS170088.