Take a peek at these five homes with gorgeous gardens

Do you really want to make the most of the heatwave this summer?

If so, then one of these five properties on the market with Michael Graham could be right up your street.

From entertaining decks to swimming pools, here are five homes with gorgeous gardens on the market right now.

1. The Old Rectory, in Akeley, Buckinghamshire, is on the market for £3.3 million.

This impressive Grade II listed 19th century house has five bedrooms and comes with a separate Coach House.

A patio area overlooks the main garden which includes a new herbaceous border with over £5,000-worth of plants and bulbs from Preston Bisset nurseries.

With 4.5 acres and an entertaining deck and summer house, this is the perfect property for garden parties.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BUC180043 for more.

2. Somerton House, in Daventry, Northamptonshire is on offer for £1.25 million.

Featured in Country and Town House Magazine, this exquisite stone property sits in an acre of land with glorious views over the surrounding Capability Brown parkland.

With beautifully well-kept gardens and a summerhouse to retreat to for some shade, this property has gardens to enjoy all year round.

For more information, visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-TOW180141.

3. The Oak House, in Flitton, Bedfordshire, is available for £1 million.

Built in 2013 this contemporary property was featured in Build It magazine in 2017 and Waitrose Weekend Magazine in 2018.

In the village of Flitton overlooking the historic church and churchyard, the garden is beautifully landscaped with well-stocked borders and terrace areas perfect for enjoying a glass of wine on a summer’s evening.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED160572 for more.

4. The Manor is in the village of Thurleigh, Bedfordshire, and is available for £1.25 million.

This beautiful Grade II listed wisteria-covered farmhouse has four bedrooms and sits in two acres of formal gardens.

A 12-acre meadow is available by separate negotiation.

A large natural pond to the right of the sweeping gravel driveway is believed to be part of the former moat to the original Manor House.

A charming three storey former Water Tower, a Wagon House and an orchard with a variety of fruit trees and two weeping Ash trees are highlights of these glorious gardens.

For more, click on michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED140751.

5. The Old Vicarage is in Wollaston, Northamptonshire, and is on the market at £900,000.

This classic late Victorian five-bedroom detached property sits in half an acre of gardens which include a secluded heated swimming pool.

The brick built changing room with a shower and sauna and a separate studio with a kitchenette and cloakroom mean you can hang out poolside all day.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-OLY180106 for more.