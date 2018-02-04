Take the Legowalk challenge and help Keech Hospice Care

Children and adults are taking on the challenge of walking over six feet of Lego bricks to raise money for a county adult and children’s hospice.

Keech Hospice Care’s new Legowalk is the ultimate test of mind and body, with participants walking barefoot across colourful blocks of plastic.

Keech Hospice Care chief executive officer Liz Searle, said Legowalk will be fun for all the family as children and adults battle it out to see who’s the toughest.

She said: “We’re certainly ramping up the challenge here at Keech Hospice Care. It’s great to be doing things people have never tried before.

“I’d encourage everyone to give it a go to raise vital funds to support seriously ill adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire and children across Bedfordshire.

“Around 70 per cent of the funding for our care comes from our community and supporters, so there’s never been a time when your support has been needed more.

“For just £5 you can face the ultimate challenge and help your local hospice make sure everyone facing a terminal or life-limiting illness receives the excellent care and support they need.”

To sign up to the Legowalk on Sunday, February 11, visit www.keech.org.uk/legowalk or call 01582 707940.

Entry is £5 for anyone over the age of six. Training starts at 3pm on the day with the Legowalk at Keech Hospice Care, Great Bramingham Lane, Luton, at 4pm.