Talented Leighton Buzzard hairdresser celebrates reaching finals of two competitions and launching new business

A Leighton Buzzard hairdresser is delighted to be a finalist into two prestigious competitions.

Tammy Lovegrove, 38, has been entered into the English Hair and Beauty Awards (EH&BA) and the British Hair and Beauty Awards (BH&BA), hoping her work will be a cut above the rest.

The businesswoman runs a hair extension salon, Better Than Natural, at Phoenix Rejuvenation, High Street, and is set to hear the results of the first competition, the EH&BA, this Sunday at a swanky awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Tammy said: “I’m quite excited. I have got lots of people coming with me this time and have booked a table for ten of us.

“I rent a room from Rising Phoenix in town and some of the girls are coming with me, as well as couple of my friends.

“I’m entered into ‘Hair Extensionist of the Year’ [EH&BA] and we’re staying in the hotel where the awards ceremony is based.

“It’s a black tie gala dinner and I’ve got a new dress.

“I think it must have been my clients that nominated me, and afterwards I shared a link for people to vote.

“What would I win? Pride! It’s an award that’s very well-known in the beauty industry.”

Tammy had to send supporting evidence to the judges, such as photos of her work and a video of herself completing her own hair extensions.

The panel will also have looked at her online presence, such as the businesses’s Instagram account, and her client reviews.

Tammy added: “The British Hair and Beauty Awards is the one I’m really looking forward to. There’s a secret shopper and they would have been judging how much I advised them, either by phone calls or messages.

“If you win, you can have your business listed in the Good Salon Guide.”

But this isn’t the only good news for Tammy. The busy mum is now expanding her business and opening BTN Beauty on March 6.

Her friend and former client Laura Green is going to be its resident beauty therapist, offering HD Brows, LVL lashes, gel nails, spray tanning, waxing and facials.

Tammy said: “Laura became my friend and I wanted to give her a job and help her out. She does really good treatments.

“A room became available at Phoenix Rejuvenation and it’s now all ready to go.

“I’ve got some launch offers and I’m really excited for Laura.

“Come this April it’ll be a year since I moved into the High Street. I spend a lot more time in the town centre now and I’ve made good friends here at Rising Phoenix.”