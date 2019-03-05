Tasty treats in Leighton Buzzard help pupils in Sierra Leone

Leighton Buzzard school pupils have been busy marking Fairtrade Fortnight to help support a special project in Sierra Leone.

Caring pupils at Heathwood Lower School celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight with lots of fun activities in school, culminating in a Fairtrade coffee morning in their hall with a variety of delicious cakes to choose from.

Leader of the Fairtrade Council, Caitlin Wilson, aged nine, said : “Thank you to the local community who have helped support fair trade”.

In addition to these activities, theFairtrade Council runs a regular weekly tuck shop to raise funds to support the education of two children in Sierra Leone, and to invest in a shared interest bank that offers low interest loans to farmers in developing countries.