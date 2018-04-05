Teen charged with stabbing in Leighton Buzzard

A teenager has appeared in court charged with a stabbing in Leighton Buzzard last week.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an attack in Nelson Road on Thursday, March 29.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man had been stabbed shortly after 11pm. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded into custody pending a further hearing on Tuesday, April 10.

DI Craig Laws said: “Knife crime is a priority for Bedfordshire Police and we will not tolerate anyone who carries knives or uses them as weapons. We would urge anyone who has information about knife crime to contact police.”

Anyone with any information about knife crime should call police on 101.