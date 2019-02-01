Teen yobs spend day off school throwing snowballs at windows in Leighton Buzzard

As Leighton Buzzard gets to grips with heavy snow, a group of teenage yobs have spent their day off school throwing snowballs and smashing windows.

One woman was working from home at Pulford Road this afternoon when she was disturbed by the sound of her window smashing.

She said: “I heard a big bang, and it was clear something has been thrown at the upstairs window.

“I went outside and there was a group of about eight teenagers, aged around 13 or 14.

“As I looked up at the house, it was clear one of panes of my upstairs window had been smashed, it was obviously quite malicious.

“I told them off and they started being abusive, saying ‘it’s only a f****** window’.

“This has happened quite a few times and there’s elderly people living in these cottages. We’ve had eggs thrown at our house and two downstairs windows have been broken before.

“These kids don’t have respect for anyone or for anyone’s property.”

The woman described the smashed window as more of an “incovenience” than anything else.

She added: “I’ve spent three or four hours in the past making police statements where nothing has come of it.”

