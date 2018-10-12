Teenager sentenced for stabbing man five times in Leighton Buzzard

A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard has been sentenced to five years detention in a young offender institute after stabbing a man five times at an address in the town in March.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Friday).

On March 29, the boy attended an address in Nelson Road in Leighton Buzzard and, following a brief verbal confrontation with a man, repeatedly stabbed him five times in the buttocks, leg and back.

The injuries required the victim to receive medical treatment.

Detective Constable Daniel O’Mahoney, who investigated this incident, said: “This offender was already carrying a knife, and when agitated used it following an argument. This was a nasty and violent attack on a victim, who required medical treatment for his wounds.

“Carrying a knife can have serious consequences and lead to a lengthy sentence, whether in prison or a youth offender’s institute.

“Hopefully this will serve as deterrent to young people out there carrying a knife or thinking about carrying a knife; this boy will now be wasting five years of his youth behind bars.”

Knives can be surrendered in police knife bins, which are located across the county.

If you know about someone carrying a weapon you can report it online or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.