Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From a family musical favourite to a pounding and pulsating display of Taiko drumming, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Wizard of Oz, Vandyke Theatre, Leighton Buzzard, November 17

The Advance Theatre Company are off Over the Rainbow to Munchkinland in this family favourite. Join the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion and Dorothy on a magical adventure.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/event/263655



2 MUSIC

Grand Music Gala, The Venue, Walton High, Milton Keynes, November 17

Leighton-Linslade Concert Band and Partners are staging a fundraising concert for Children in Need, with more than 200 performers including four bands, a youth choir and dancers.

Details: thevenue.mk.com



3 MUSIC

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers: Tribe, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 14

It’s a new show of skill, stamina and red-hot rhythms to stir the soul, with sharp synchronisation, mysterious choreography and sumptuous soundscapes, all wrapped up in a display of high-energy and powerful rhythms on huge taiko drums.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Think Floyd, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 16

The band are renowned for their celebration of the music of one of the world’s greatest bands. The show will feature the whole range of classic Pink Floyd from Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here to The Wall, Animals and more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 15

The hunks return for another show promising to get the ladies all a-flutter.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



6 THEATRE

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 20 to 24

Ocean’s Eleven meets the Marx Brothers in this new comedy now in its third year in the West End. Following the sell-out success of their multi-award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with their latest hit.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



7 MUSIC

The Mersey Beatles, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 14

After sold-out shows in the USA, Asia and Europe, the renowned Liverpool-born tribute band are retracing The Beatles’ footsteps on their ‘Get Back UK Tour’, which visits the very same towns, cities and original venues the Fab Four rocked in the 1960s.

Details: ticketmaster.co.uk



8 MUSIC

80s Mania, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 17

Prepare for 35 smash hits performed live, with tributes to Duran Duran, The Human League, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham! and more.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 THEATRE

Great Expectations, The Place, Bedford, November 13 to 17

This fast-paced 2005 adaptation lays bare a tissue of lies and guilt in Charles Dickens’ least sentimental love story, presented by the Swan Theatre Company.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



10 COMEDY MAGIC

Tom Elliott, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 18

The dynamic comedian and magician’s squeaky-clean show is packed full of laughter, tricks and audience participation, where he also shares his personal story of finding joy and faith.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk