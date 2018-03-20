Thames Valley Police recover shipping containers full of tools in Edlesborough

Thames Valley Police recovered two shipping containers containing tools and similar items in Edlesborough at the beginning of February.

Two shipping containers were also recovered by the force in Milton Keynes.

Officers have exhibited 651 different items, of which 152 were confirmed as stolen.

There were 21 confirmed victims of crime and officers have begun the process of handing back items to their owners.

If you had your tools stolen before February 2, and have a crime reference number, along with serial numbers and/or identifying marks from your stolen tools, contact Thames Valley Police on Operation.Appleton@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk.

Once the process of cataloging the items is completed there will be a number of opportunities to view the items to establish if they are yours.