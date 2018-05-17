‘Thank you Leighton-Linslade for your support for Seth!’

Determined Leighton Buzzard grandparents completed a 192-mile charity trek after being inspired by their grandson’s brave battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

At the end of April, Linda and Keith Griffiths took on their two week, Coast to Coast challenge, travelling from St Bees, Cumbria, to Robin Hood’s Bay in Yorkshire.

Linda and Keith at the finish!

The kind couple have so far raised £2,582 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust (CFT), to help fund its cutting-edge research, as their grandson, Seth Hughes, two, was diagnosed with the lung and digestive condition when he was only three weeks old.

Linda said: “The donations have come from all over the place; when we were walking we wore CFT T-shirts and carried a collection box. Then there were people who had read the paper [the LBO], and family friends, so it was worth every step of the way! Thank you to all the amazing people who supported us.

“The beginning of the walk was quite difficult, a lot of it was uphill in the Lake District, and in Swaledale we saw lambs and primroses.

“We kept a diary for Seth and we’ll leave it to him when we’re long gone; hopefully by the time he reads it there will be a lot more research and they’ll be that little bit closer to finding more treatments for him.”

Keith and Seth.

To donate: justgiving.com/fundraising/sethhugh es