That’s the spirit at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Whisky and spirits lovers are in for a treat later this year.

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is celebrating another first with the hosting of a whisky and spirits festival on Father’s Day, June 17, between 11am and 4pm.

Entry is free with a train ticket, and hourly trains will leave Page’s Park to the festival from 10.30am to 2.30pm, returning from 12.25pm to 4.25pm.

Around 50 whiskies and 20 mixed spirits from around the world will be available, including rare releases such as legendary single-cask releases from bottler Berry Bros & Rudd and rare spirits from the 1980s.

Organic soft drinks from Karma Cola, pre-bottled cocktails and a hot food stand will also be present on the day.

In addition, hourly masterclasses will be hosted in the museum.

The masterclasses are: Breakfast (lighter and sweeter) whiskies, 11.15am-11.45am, £12; 1970s and 1980s Scotch, 12.15pm-12.45pm, £25; Long-lost whiskies of the world, 1.15pm-1.45pm, £15; One distillery (Glen Moray), three styles, 2.15pm-2.45pm, £12; Peated whiskies, 3.15pm-3.45pm, £12. All prices include tasting at least three whiskies and a festival tumbler to keep. Tickets for the tastings will only be available until May 20.

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is always keen to support the local community, and the team from Stanbridge-produced Willow Tree Gin will be at the festival.

