The Axe and Compass delivered food to the vulnerable and elderly during the cold weather

The Axe and Compass made sure the vulnerable villagers in Heath and Reach were taken care of, when the Beast from the East hit last week.

The pub, run by brothers Jake and Ryan Moxham, offered a delivery service to older and more vulnerable villagers during the cold weather last week.

The pair took orders over the phone and Jake walked the deliveries to people’s homes.

The main meals cost £5, which included delivery. The normal cost of main meals in the restaurant is £8.

Ryan said: “Some of out staff couldn’t make it in so we knew some of the older and vulnerable people in the village may not have been able to get to us or the shops.

“It was supply and demand, our customers needed it so we supplied the service.

“It was our way of giving back, our customers are loyal to us and this was our way of helping, we reduced the price as well.

“It is good to see people working together when the weather puts a halt to things and it is good to see community spirit.

“We did quite a few deliveries and all the customers were really grateful, we have had some good feedback on Facebook and a lot of nice comments in the pub too.”