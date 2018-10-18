The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit ‘remember the fallen’ with fleet of poppies

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit will feature a poppy on all of their marked patrol vehicles in the build-up to the centennial Remembrance Sunday.

The idea was suggested by PC Mark Fairclough and Joint Protective Services ACC Paul Fullwood, both of whom served with HM forces before joining the police.

PC Fairclough said: “I was pleased to receive such tremendous support for this idea to remember our fallen service personnel and show our respects for the ultimate sacrifice they made.

“I did not want to force this idea on anyone, but have received positive feedback from every officer I have spoken to.”

The poppy will feature on the vehicles to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War on 11 November, 1918.

ACC Fullwood, who leads the units under the BCH Joint Protective Services command, including the RPU, said: “I am proud to support the centennial Remembrance Day with this gesture.

“This is certainly not a glorification of war. We will be supporting the Royal British Legion poppy appeal as we show our respects on this momentous anniversary.”